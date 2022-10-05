WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl was shot Tuesday in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At 5:10 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Peace Court and Hope Lane.

When patrol officers arrived, they found an 8-year-old girl who had been shot in the upper torso.

Several shell casings were found in the parking lot near Hope Lane.

Police said young male suspects were shooting at each other near the playground area of Hope Lane and Peace Court, and the victim was hit while playing at the playground.

The suspects were last seen driving away from the area in a dark grey Ford Escape and a black Honda with damage on the driver-side door.

The initial investigation indicates the victim was most likely not the intended target of the shooting.

The victim was taken by Forsyth County EMS to a local hospital. Her injury is considered non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

The WSPD is asking for public assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call WSPD at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or en Espanol at 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.