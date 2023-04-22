ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) — A third person has been arrested in connection with a senior skip day shooting on the beach at Isle of Palms that left several juveniles injured earlier this month.

Zyaire Malik Criswell, 18, of Summerville, was taken into custody Friday morning by Isle of Palms police, Summersville police and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. He is charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Details about Criswell’s arrest and his possible role in the shooting were not immediately provided.

Dozens of teenagers traveled to Isle of Palms on April 7 for a so-called senior skip day event. Police said fights broke out on the beach and shots were fired. Five people were hurt, most of them juveniles.

Police initially arrested a 16-year-old, who was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm, and an 18-year-old, who was charged with possession of a firearm in a municipal parking lot.

Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said earlier this week that the person responsible for the shooting had not yet been taken into custody and noted that the investigation is “active” and “moving forward.”

Meanwhile, Charleston police detectives arrested a 17-year-old male, who admitted to attending the beach event after he was caught in a stolen vehicle hours later.

Authorities said the teen was photographed with a gun before and after the event where the shooting occurred. His involvement and arrest are under investigation.