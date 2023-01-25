GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Four more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a man and an unborn child in Greenwood just days before Christmas.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 20 at the Gardens at Parkway Apartments.

Greenwood Police said a man was getting into a car with two women when someone opened fire on them. A woman, who was nine months pregnant, and the man were hit by gunfire.

Police said the woman was shot in the back and the man in the leg. Both were taken to the hospital before police arrived. Officers said the unborn child died.

The man, identified later as Gabriel Dion Goode, 24, died the next day from his injuries.

Javier Williams, 21, was taken into custody hours after the shooting at an apartment on Haltiwanger Road. He was charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Greenwood Police announced more arrests on Tuesday.

Yoshira Quendalyn Martin, 20, has been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder; Jalen Whitt, 20, has been charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and Onjalya Lakia Wiggins, 19, has been charged with accessory after the fact of murder. A 16-year-old was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

“This kind of activity is not acceptable and will not be tolerated in our community,” said Police Chief TJ Chaudoin in a statement. “Our department will continue to prosecute anyone who has any kind of involvement in these violent acts.”