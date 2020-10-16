Deputies arrest Lumberton man accused of assaulting 3-month-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies arrested a Lumberton man Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a three-month-old child, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tory Norris, 21, was charged with felony intentional child abuse resulting in serious physical injury after deputies responded to Southeastern Health in reference to an assault on an infant.

Norris was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on $400,000 bond, which was increased to $800,000 during his court appearance Friday morning, deputies said.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Division. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3140.