CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police arrested a Raleigh teenager last Thursday for a first-degree murder that took place on Dec. 5.

At 8:22 p.m. on Dec. 5, officers responded to a shooting at 20 Pine Hall Drive at the Pines at Glen Laurel apartment complex. After arriving, police found 16-year-old Jayden Shamar Jones suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died.

Officials said Jones and two suspects were “in an altercation” before shots were fired.

Callers reported that two or three subjects fled the area in a white vehicle, possibly a Mitsubishi Lancer. An officer also saw a white-colored vehicle traveling on N.C. 42 East at a high rate of speed.

Other Clayton officers who were directing traffic at a structure fire on U.S. 70 Business saw the vehicle turn onto the highway. Police initiated a pursuit and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle as it traveled on the highway and Main Street at speeds over 100 mph.

The Raleigh Police Department assisted Clayton police detectives in arresting 18-year-old Roberto Munoz, of Raleigh. He was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony fleeing to elude arrest.

The case is under investigation and additional charges are expected.