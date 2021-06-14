Police: Baby’s body found in Lumberton woods after reports it was stillborn, thrown in trash

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A stillborn baby was found in the woods in Lumberton May 29 after reports that the remains were thrown in the trash, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

A woman called dispatch at about 5:03 p.m. and said that a woman threw her stillborn baby in a dumpster on Sanchez Drive, according to police. Police were unable to make contact with the person who made the phone call and did not find any remains in the dumpster.

While officers were at the dumpsite, someone gave police additional information and the remains were found in the woods behind a home, according to police. Police said the baby was born one week early.

Police are investigating the incident to determine if any charges will be filed.

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to clarify the date of the incident.