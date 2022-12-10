GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A bank robbery and arson suspect was taken into custody Friday in Greensboro on Lees Chapel Road after a standoff with police.

The incident reportedly started when officers were serving a warrant in the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road.

The suspect, later identified as Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney, 27, of Greensboro, was taken into custody at about 9:40 p.m. after being barricaded in a home for nearly four hours.

Lee’s Chapel Road, between Yanceyville Road and White Chapel Way, was closed in both directions but is now reopen, Greensboro police said.

Officers responded after getting a call at 5:49 p.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

Greensboro police connected Haney to the Friday robbery of a Truist bank on North Elm Street, the Thursday robbery of a Wells Fargo and the Sunday arson at a Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard.

Charges against Haney are pending.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.