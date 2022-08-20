CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The body of a woman missing for the past week was found in a river on Friday, and shortly afterward, her ex-boyfriend, who had been arrested in connection to her disappearance, was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Charleston County Coroner confirmed.

Megan Rich was last seen on Aug 12 on James Island. Family and friends said it was uncharacteristic for the 41-year-old mother to disappear without telling anyone.

Charleston Police Department executed a search warrant Wednesday night at the home of Brian Baker, 59, the father of Rich’s youngest child. Police said Baker gave investigators false information about her disappearance, which resulted in him being arrested Thursday on obstruction-of-justice charges.

Then, on Thursday evening, police found Rich’s car at a West Ashley apartment complex after a witness reported seeing it.

The next day, a boater reported what appeared to be human remains in the water near Lighthouse Point. Police searched the area and later found a body in the marsh, which they confirmed on Saturday to be Rich.

The coroner said her cause of death is undetermined pending an autopsy, but that it is being investigated by police as a homicide.

Baker was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The incident happened near Refuge Run on James Island. The street is a little more than a mile from the Old Military Road address listed in public records as Baker’s residence.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into Baker’s death.

