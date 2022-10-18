CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department announced Tuesday morning that is recovered a body from a James Island pond.

The department’s underwater response team responded to a small body of water Monday night near Riverland Woods Apartments where they recovered a person’s body from the water.

Police were searching the area for a man who was reported missing Monday after he did not return home from a James Island restaurant.

The Charleston Police Department later announced they had located the missing man but provided few details on whether the man was safe or not.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the body of that missing man, 29-year-old Andrew Hyams, was recovered from the pond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.