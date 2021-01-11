Police charge Maxton man after 4 people stabbed, 7-year-old hit in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police charged a man after four people were stabbed and a 7-year-old was hit in the face Sunday night at the Econo Lodge on Capuano Road in Lumberton, according to Lumberton Police Capt. Terry Parker.

Lloyd Dale Locklear, 48, of Maxton, is accused of forcing his way into one of the rooms at the Econo Lodge around 10:52 p.m. and stabbed four people with a knife, according to police.

One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries to the chest, police said. Three other victim’s have non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the victim with life-threatening injuries is unknown. One of the other victim’s is a juvenile.

In addition to the victims who were stabbed, a 7-year-old child was hit in the face by Locklear, causing minor injuries, police said.

Locklear was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury in the presence of a minor, and assault on a child under 12, police said.

Locklear was taken to the Robeson County Detention Center on a more than $1.3 million bond.