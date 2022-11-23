WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman has been charged with embezzling money from the bank where she worked.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, they began investigating on Aug. 1 after the Winston-Salem Federal Credit Union contacted them and provided information about an employee, identified as Barbara Sabrina Clinkscales-Stowe, allegedly embezzling money from member accounts.

As a result of the investigation, police said that they determined Clinkscales-Stowe embezzled $47,166.07 from various accounts between 2017 to 2022. Clinkscales-Stowe was charged with six counts of felony embezzlement.

She turned herself in on Monday.