Police: Destructive pig on the loose in South Carolina town

SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large, destructive pig is on the loose in Sumter, South Carolina, according to police, who began getting calls about the animal over the weekend.

“Whether former pet or intended produce, this fellow has been wreaking havoc in the Freedom Boulevard area,” police said.

Police show pictures of larges holes the pig apparently dug up in one person’s yard. They’re telling people to stay away if you see the pig on your street;

“Its size alone is of concern, and we ask that you not try to approach it,” police said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is helping police look for the pig.