ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman is facing charges after several dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions” at a Rock Hill home Wednesday morning, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue to help York County Animal Control with an investigation.

Several dogs were found living in what officers described as deplorable conditions. One of the dogs reportedly needed urgent medical care and appeared to be on the brink of dying.

Police said there was no food for the animals and the water was either nonexistent or unclean for drinking.

Officers said some of the dogs were emaciated and the animals were living in feces.

50-year-old Shavonya Pride, a resident of the home, told officers the dogs belonged to her son who did not live there.

Pride reportedly told officers she last fed the dogs on March 7, but she was not responsible for feeding them.

She also said the dogs had been on the property for the last three months, authorities said.

Pride was arrested and charged with three counts of ill treatment of animals. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday.