Police drain pond as they look for missing SC woman

WARE SHOALS, S.C. (AP) — Police investigators in a small South Carolina town recently drained a pond as they search for a woman who has been missing for more than four months.

The Index-Journal of Greenwood reports that Ware Shoals Police decided to drain the pond after finding 54-year-old Donna Babb’s purse, insurance cards and jewelry near the dam on the Saluda River in town.

Police say they used special dogs trained to find dead bodies and divers but didn’t find any other evidence in the pond, river or surrounding area.

Investigators say Babb was last seen in early October and was reported missing by her family.