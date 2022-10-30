RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man flipped the car he was driving Saturday night in a North Raleigh neighborhood while he was distracted by a cell phone, Raleigh police said.

The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road near Litchford Road, according to Raleigh police.

The crash happened as a man on a cellphone was driving along Thorpshire Drive and crashed into at least one parked car, police said.

The man’s car flipped and landed on its roof, according to police.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Police said they were not sure if the man was texting or talking on the cell phone at the time of the crash.

Police said they were unsure if the man would be issued a ticket.