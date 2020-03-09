Police find woman, 46, dead in Lumberton home

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police found a 46-year-old woman dead in her Lumberton home on Saturday.

Police said at about 8:06 p.m., an officer was flagged down on Marion Road and asked to check on the well-being of a resident at 61 Marion Road.

After attempts to get anyone to the door at the home were unsuccessful, officers entered and found Angela Lynette McLellan deceased inside the residence.

Investigators were called to the scene to conduct a death investigation.

Investigators did not find any apparent signs of trauma to the deceased and are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.