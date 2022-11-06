CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have identified and arrested the suspect in what they described as a ‘brutal sexual assault’ Friday night near Tuckaseegee Road in northwest Charlotte.

CMPD’s Sexual Assault Unit said Octavius Wayne Wilson, 29, has been charged with kidnapping, sexual battery, first-degree rape, first-degree attempted sexual offense and assault on a female.

During a briefing on Saturday, investigators said the attack occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday near 3800 Glenwood Drive.

The woman was walking and during her walk, she was approached by an unknown man who struck up a conversation with her, CMPD said.

Shortly afterward, she was “brutally, physically, and sexually assaulted by an unknown suspect,” CMPD said. The woman called the police and was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.