Police identify murder suspect in Lumberton, hunting her down now

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police in Lumberton tell News13 they’ve identified a murder suspect.

Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, 27, is accused of killing another woman whose body was found on June 10, according to police. McLaurin is charged with first-degree murder and police are hunting for her now.

The body of Jamia Lashay Hill, 25, was found sitting in her car near a street light on East 10th Street. Police told News13 at that time Hill had been shot.

Anyone with information about Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, or knows her location is asked to report it immediately to the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

You can keep up-to-date on this story or any developing and breaking news with the News13 app. Download it here.