Police identify murder suspect in Lumberton, hunting her down now

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police in Lumberton tell News13 they’ve identified a murder suspect.

Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, 27, is accused of killing another woman whose body was found on June 10, according to police. McLaurin is charged with first-degree murder and police are hunting for her now.

The body of Jamia Lashay Hill, 25, was found sitting in her car near a street light on East 10th Street. Police told News13 at that time Hill had been shot.

Anyone with information about Jasmine Charnelle McLaurin, or knows her location is asked to report it immediately to the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

You can keep up-to-date on this story or any developing and breaking news with the News13 app. Download it here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: