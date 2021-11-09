Police in North Carolina investigate 7 armed robberies over 12-hour span

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating seven armed robberies that happened within 12 hours on Monday.

Police said the suspect(s) displayed a weapon during the course of the crimes that occurred mainly in southwest and southeast Raleigh.

Robbery reported at 12:51 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carolina Pines Ave.

Robbery reported at 1:34 p.m. in the 1300 block of Carolina Pines Ave.

Robbery reported at 5:11 p.m. in the 900 block of Southgate Dr.

Robbery reported at 7:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of Burgess Ct.

Robbery reported at 7:27 p.m. in the 300 block of Oak Run Dr.

Robbery reported at 8:44 p.m. in the 500 block of Schenley Dr.

Robbery reported at 11:16 p.m. in the 2600 block of New Hope Church Rd.

Raleigh police would not provide further detail, only saying that “detectives are currently investigating these incidents to determine which ones may be related.”