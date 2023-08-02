SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A popular TikTok challenge has reached the Upstate, and the Spartanburg Police Department said it is becoming a problem.

“The trend is, ‘how many cars can I break in, steal and move to a location?’ They’re taking video of it, pictures of it, and then they post those things,” Capt. Tim Suber.

Police said they have received several reports of either stolen or damaged Kias models because of the challenge and that a lot of young people seem to be involved.

“We’re starting to see an uptick in those types of motor-vehicle thefts or attempted motor vehicle thefts,” Suber said.

The thefts are not limited to just one car model.

“They’ve been the Kia Souls, which is a smaller vehicle,” Suber said. “They’ve been the Kia Sorentos. It’s a different group, but they’ve been consistent with the Kia manufacturer.”

The cars are either stolen or damaged.

“They are finding their steering columns are broken out,” Suber said. “So, what this trend is is they can actually start these vehicles without keys and they’re able to use some other devices to start these vehicles up.”

He said the hotspots for the thefts are the North or Northwest side of the city, with most break-ins happening in the early morning hours.

“We have told our night shift officers that these types of incidents are occurring and where they’re occurring, so they’re trying to step up patrol,” Suber said.

As for catching who is behind the crimes, Suber said even with the footage and social media it’s hard to identify them.

“Some of these posts, you can’t detect where they’re coming from or who those people are on the internet. They’re not using their real names,” he said.

Windows are being knocked out and car owners are paying the price for this trend.

“I don’t want to put the responsibility back on the vehicle owners,” Suber said. “The responsibility of these particular crimes falls on those who are perpetrating these particular crimes.”

If you see people pulling or door handles or checking in cars in your neighborhoods or workplace, call the Spartanburg Police Department, so they can check it out.

To try and prevent this from happening, Suber said people should continue to lock their doors or even get a teering wheel lock.