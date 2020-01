NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police officers went to Trident Medical Center to investigate a victim of a gunshot wound.

At the hospital, officers met with a 7-year-old girl who suffered from a gunshot wound around her ribs.

The girl would be treated and released.

Detectives believe the shooting was accidental and took place in the 3900 block of Walnut Street.

No charges have been made at this time.

Officers are not looking for suspects.