Police investigate after one killed in shooting in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — Laurinburg police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting on Alpha Street Wednesday afternoon, according to Police Chief, Darwin Williams.

Police responded to a disturbance and shots fired call around 3:50 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a female laying on the ground in the 400 block of Alpha Street, police said. The female said she was struck by a vehicle that fled the area, and EMS also discovered she had a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The female, later identified as Nekeia Lavette Whittington, 37, was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital where she later died.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department, Lt. Jeremy White at 910-276-321. Count on News13 for updates.