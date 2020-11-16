Police investigate deadly accidental shooting of 4-year-old in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that left a 4-year-old dead.

According to NCPD, at 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning officers responded to an apartment complex on Morris Baker Blvd. in reference to an accidental shooting. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 4-year-old suffering from apparent accidental and self-inflicted single gunshot wound.

Officials report the juvenile was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injury.

The NCPD detectives are investigating the incident.

