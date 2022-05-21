SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg police are looking for a vehicle connected to a drive-by shooting outside a bar that killed one person and injured another.

Officers were called about 2:20 a.m. Saturday to Magnolia Street to investigate a shooting. Arriving officers found Dearrius Lynell Bobo, 31, of Spartanburg, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Bobo died at the scene, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

Police learned that before the shooting a group of individuals had been asked to leave the Local F.I.G because of an argument.

vehicle of interest (Spartanburg Police Department courtesy)

Once Bobo and another person were walking on the sidewalk away from the bar, someone in a red Toyota drove by and began shooting, police said. Officers were informed that some friends took one person to the hospital but information about the person’s condition was not immediately available.

Police have asked anyone with information to call 911 or Crimestoppers.