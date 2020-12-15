Police investigate homicide after North Myrtle Beach man found dead in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a homicide after a North Myrtle Beach man was found dead Friday in Savannah, Georgia.

According to News13’s sister station WSAV, the body of 29-year-old Ian Ferris was found around 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and 35th Streets.

Anyone with information on Ferris’ death is asked to call the Savannah Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online if wishing to remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $2,500.