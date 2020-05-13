LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after one person was shot at the ATEX gas station and convenience store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton Tuesday evening.
A shots fired call went out during the evening, and when officers arrived, they learned that a woman was struck by a bullet after it ricocheted off of a car and hit the woman, Lumberton Police Chief, Michael McNeill said.
McNeill confirmed that this was not a robbery and no arrests have been made.
Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Warming trend will continue through the weekend
- Brad Keselowski and crew prepare for Darlington
- MarshWalk in Murrells Inlet officially reopens
- Police investigating after one person shot at Lumberton gas station
- ‘HEROES Act’: House Democrats unveil $3 trillion coronavirus relief package