Police investigating after one person shot at Lumberton gas station

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after one person was shot at the ATEX gas station and convenience store on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lumberton Tuesday evening.

A shots fired call went out during the evening, and when officers arrived, they learned that a woman was struck by a bullet after it ricocheted off of a car and hit the woman, Lumberton Police Chief, Michael McNeill said.

McNeill confirmed that this was not a robbery and no arrests have been made.

