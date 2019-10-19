Breaking News Alert
Nestor makes landfall in Florida; tornado threat tonight

Police investigating assault of transgender woman in Charleston

by: Antonio Stinson

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – There was a reported assault of a transgender woman in Charleston on Thursday, October 19.

According to a Facebook post, the victim says the incident happened at around 2:00 AM.

The Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) did release a statement saying the “AFFA takes all reports of violence very seriously— paying particularly close attention to any acts of violence perpetrated against the most vulnerable members of our LGBTQ community.”

“Members of our transgender community are often the targets of violence and the Alliance For Full Acceptance stands ready to support this community member in receiving any services that are needed and in reporting the crime and in order to seek full justice.”

Chase Glenn, Executive Director, AFFA

The Charleston Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

