Police investigating assault of transgender woman in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – There was a reported assault of a transgender woman in Charleston on Thursday, October 19.
According to a Facebook post, the victim says the incident happened at around 2:00 AM.
The Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) did release a statement saying the “AFFA takes all reports of violence very seriously— paying particularly close attention to any acts of violence perpetrated against the most vulnerable members of our LGBTQ community.”
“Members of our transgender community are often the targets of violence and the Alliance For Full Acceptance stands ready to support this community member in receiving any services that are needed and in reporting the crime and in order to seek full justice.”Chase Glenn, Executive Director, AFFA
The Charleston Police Department is currently investigating the incident.
Count on us for more updates as they’re made available.
- 7th Annual domestic violence march held in Darlington
- Crews respond to house fire in Murrells Inlet
- Photo of exhausted nurse goes viral: ‘Can we just give it up for nurses for a minute?’
- Locker room video shows New Mexico football coach accused of stealing from player
- 600 Florida turtles saved from poaching ring; 2 men arrested