Police: Laurinburg man tried to take woman’s phone, shot her

Eugene Johnson, Jr.

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A woman was shot Monday morning in Laurinburg after a man tried to take her cellphone, according to the Laurinburg Police Department.

Officers responded at 7 a.m. to the area of Covington Street and Second Street and found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot, according to police. She told officers that 28-year-old Eugene Johnson, Jr., tried to take her phone, and then shot her. 

The woman said that Johnson then went back to his home. She was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a negotiator made multiple attempts to contact Johnson. He left the residence with two other people and was taken into custody after about 15 minutes.

Charges are expected, according to police.

