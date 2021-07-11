Police look for couple accused in robbery at Robeson County convenience store

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people are wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges after police said they robbed a convenience store in Fairmont Saturday night.

Ronnie Dean Maynor allegedly fired a gunshot into the ceiling and demanded money from the cashier after entering the L&M Convenience Store on Lakeview Road in Fairmont about 10:45 p.m., according to a post on the Fairmont Police Department’s Facebook page.

Photo: Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

Police have obtained warrants charging both suspects with robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and other charges associated with the robbery.

Maynor left the store and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a vehicle with his girlfriend, Alisha Kay Hunt, the post said. They were last seen traveling out of town on Lakeview Road, the post said.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call Fairmont police at 910-628-5115.