Police look for man they say pointed rifle at grandmother, 4 young kids in a car in Robeson County

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted by authorities in Robeson County after allegedly pointing a rifle at a grandmother and four of her grandchildren who were inside a car he forced to stop on Chapel Street in St. Pauls.

According to the St. Pauls Police Department, Ron Morrison, 26, apparently believed someone else was driving the car when he blocked it on Chapel Street, got out of his car and pointed the rifle at the grandmother and the kids, who were between 1- and 9-years-old. The incident happened on Aug. 13.

Police said Morrison should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last known to be staying at the Fairview Apartments on Veterans Road in St. Pauls.

Warrants have been issued for five counts of assault by pointing a gun, four counts of assault on a child under the age of 12, arrmed terror to the public, and careless and reckless driving, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Michael Seago of the St. Pauls Police Department at 910- 865-5155. Count on News13 for updates.