MARION, N.C. (WSPA) — Marion police are searching for a woman who they think hid her sister’s death.

Casie Lynne McCartha, 34, is wanted on charges of concealing the death of her sister, according to the Marion Police Department.

Officers were called to a home on East Court Street for a welfare check on July 25, police said. When they arrived, there appeared to be no one inside and no one answered their attempts to knock on the door.

Officers were met outside the home by family members of Kristin Rutherford, 27, who they said lived at the house and required around-the-clock care.

Eventually, officers entered the home through an unlocked window and found Rutherford dead in a bedroom. No one else was in the home.

Rutherford reportedly was left in the care of McCartha, her older sister who lives at the house.

McCartha was last known to be driving a 2016 silver Ford Fusion. Anyone with information about where she might be is asked to call Marion police at 828-652-4000