MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police are searching for a suspect after a woman said she was sexually assaulted early Sunday along a local walking trail.

The incident happened in the area of Club View Lane and the Crestdale Heritage Trail, police said. The woman told police that an unknown man approached her while she was walking on the trail and assaulted her before running away.

Detectives said they’re working diligently to gather any information to identify the suspect, who is described as about 6 feet tall with an athletic build and dark hair.

Police are asking anyone in the area with a security camera to check their footage from midnight on Sunday throughout the morning and to call 704-847-5555 to report anything suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-847-5555.