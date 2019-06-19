Police looking for information about assault inside Lumberton restaurant

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police are looking for information about an assault inside a Lumberton restaurant.

A 31-year-old man was struck in the face after a fight inside Adelio’s Restaurant, located at 111 West 3rd Street, around 1:20 a.m. on June 9, according to Lumberton police. At the time, the man’s injuries were not believed to be serious, but his injuries have “since been determined to be very serious.”

Lumberton police say the man has been unconscious since the incident.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Yvette Pitts at 910-671-3845.