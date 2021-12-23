Police: Suspect killed during attempted robbery at Lumberton arcade

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The suspect in an attempted robbery was shot while trying to commit the crime Thursday morning, according to Lumberton police.

The person, whose name has not yet been released by authorities, was shot at about 5:50 a.m. at the Skilled Arcade #3, located at 402 N. Pine St., according to police.

Police said that the suspect pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money. During a struggle between the employee and the suspect, the suspect was shot and killed.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.