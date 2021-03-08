Police: Lumberton woman killed after being shot while driving with children in car

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton woman was killed Monday afternoon after she was shot while driving a car with two children in it, according to police.

The woman, who was identified by police as 23-year-old Brittany Hunt, was driving on Meadow View Road near Linkhaw Road at about 2:30 p.m. when she was shot, police said. The shooting caused Hunt to lose control of the car and she crashed into a canal.

Hunt was taken to UNC Health Southeastern where she was pronounced dead, according to police. Also in the car was a 20-year-old male and two five-year-old children.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3845.