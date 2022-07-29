MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted for an alleged assault at a downtown Charleston restaurant and bar was arrested on Saturday after attacking a Mount Pleasant officer.

Officers with the Charleston Police Department initially responded to the Share House Bar on Ann Street earlier this month after a man said he had been physically assaulted by an unknown individual.

According to a July 3 police report, the male victim said he was standing in line outside of the bar when someone approached him and an acquaintance and struck him in the face. The victim admitted to willingly engaging in a physical altercation with the offender after he was hit.

The report further stated the victim was ordering a drink at the bar when he was again struck in the face with a closed fist and said the assailant bit his fingers causing multiple lacerations.

Police said the victim’s face was swollen and that his fingers were bleeding. He was taken to Roper Hospital for treatment and later released.

The acquaintance was able to identify that individual as David Moon.

On July 23, an officer with the Mount Pleasant Police Department later responded to Queenborough Boulevard in reference to a possible wanted person being there. The caller told officers that Moon was sitting in his car outside of a nearby business.

When approached by officers, a report from the department said Moon appeared to be visibly nervous and initially provided a false name. The assault happened when the officer told Moon he was being detained, according to the report.

“When I attempted to grab Mr. Moon’s arm to place him in handcuffs, he began to pull away before then grabbing me by the shoulders/arms and attempting to fight and throw me down,” the officer said in his report.

The officer wrestled with Moon while trying to radio dispatch about the altercation, and Moon then ran away. After the man ignored verbal commands to stop running, the officer fired a taser on two occasions. It is unclear if Moon was struck.

Moon eventually drove off.

Officers went to a home that was registered to the vehicle, but Moon again fled from officers. The report said he left Mount Pleasant on Interstate 526.

Moon was later arrested on July 25. He faces charges of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue light out of Mount Pleasant . He faces a second-degree assault and battery charge from in Charleston.