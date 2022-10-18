Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man called 911 Monday night and said he had shot his roommate, who later died, according to the Hickory Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 6:45 p.m. on the 900 block of 5th Street Southeast near Kiwanis Park, police said. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, police said.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.