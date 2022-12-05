WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following a wrong-way crash Sunday morning in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At about 2:10 a.m., officers came to U.S. 421 North near Peters Creek Parkway after a reported crash.

At the scene, investigators found a 2002 Ford Taurus and a 2016 Toyota Corolla that collided head-on in the roadway. The drivers of both vehicles were pinned inside and were extricated by Winston-Salem firefighters before being taken to the hospital for treatment by Forsyth County EMS.

Investigators said that Peter Anthony Bosch was driving the Ford Taurus with one passenger inside and was going in the wrong direction down U.S. 421 North when he collided with the Toyota Corolla.

Excessive speed and impairment “appear to be contributing factors” in the crash, according to investigators. As a result, Bosch is being charged with the following:

Driving while impaired

Careless and reckless driving

Exceeding a safe speed for conditions

Traveling the wrong way on a dual-lane highway

Operating a vehicle without financial responsibility

Bosch’s injuries are considered to be serious, according to investigators. The passenger in Bosch’s Taurus received treatment for minor injuries.

The driver of the Corolla’s injuries is considered to be serious as well, according to investigators. There were two passengers in the Corrola, including a juvenile, their injuries are described as serious and one of them is considered to be in critical condition.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at (336) 276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.