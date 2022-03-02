SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who had claimed he was hired by a North Carolina police department fired several rounds into their garage Monday evening, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, at the Salisbury Police Dept. garage.

Police said the suspect, identified as Bruce Richard Godwin, 32, approached an officer in the garage and said he had recently been hired by the department and was there to obtain his equipment. The officer did not recognize Godwin and told him he needed to leave, which he did.

Police said Godwin returned to the Salisbury Police Department around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and waited for about 30 minutes until officers started arriving for their morning shift briefing.

Once several officers had parked in the garage, Godwin fired four rounds from a handgun toward the garage. One round penetrated a venation vent and entered into the garage, police said.

Godwin was immediately identified as the shooter based on surveillance video footage, Salisbury PD said.

Godwin was located at his home in Davidson County and taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with five counts of felony assault on law enforcement with a firearm.

Godwin is being held under a $100,000 bond.