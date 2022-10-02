HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they have arrested a man after a drug bust Friday in Henderson.
Officers said they received a drug complaint and served a narcotics search warrant on the 1100 block of Booker Street.
According to reports, police seized about 1,088 dosage units of heroin, 537 grams of marijuana, drug manufacturing equipment, U.S. currency and two semi-automatic pistols.
They said they arrested Cornelius Vandergrift, 36, in connection to the investigation.
He is charged with:
- Two counts of trafficking heroin
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana
- Felony possession of marijuana
- Possession of a stolen firearm
- Simple possession of schedule II
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substance
Vandergrift received a $355,000 secured bond and was remanded to the Vance County Detention Center, according to the police department.