WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an assault with a deadly weapon that left a man in “critical condition” on Saturday.

At about 1:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 500 block of Mock Street after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

At the scene, investigators found a single victim lying on the ground suffering from what was determined to be a stab wound.

Investigators said that no shooting occurred and that the victim was stabbed during an altercation inside the nearby apartment building. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is currently considered to be in “critical condition.”

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.