Police: Man shot into ex-girlfriend’s North Carolina apartment, had shootout with her current boyfriend

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested after shooting into a Fayetteville apartment occupied by two children and his ex-girlfriend, then engaging in a shootout with her current boyfriend, police announced Wednesday.

Cornelius Davelle Johnson, Jr., 29, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, first-degree burglary, and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Police responded to the report of a shooting along the 1800 block of Tryon Drive at about 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 19. Officers determined that a domestic disturbance involving Johnson, who is an ex-boyfriend of a woman involved, had escalated.

According to the investigation, Johnson fired shots into the apartment.

He then broke in and continued to fire shots. The woman’s current boyfriend retrieved his own gun.

Both men then left the apartment and shot each other in the parking lot.

Both were treated at the hospital and have since been released.

Police said the woman and two children were in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Johnson was arrested Feb. 25 and is being held on a $250,000 bond.