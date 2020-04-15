Police: Man slain at illegal club gathering amid outbreak

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Police say they’ve charged a man with fatally shooting another man at a South Carolina nightclub that was supposed to have been closed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A Sumter County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said 51-year-old Tyrone Burgess of Charlotte, North Carolina, surrendered to authorities on Sunday.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said Burgess shot 31-year-old Roosevelt Durant Jr. at a gathering that violated an executive order mandating citizens stay home except for essential outings during the pandemic.

The Sumter County Coroner said an autopsy on Durant’s body was scheduled Tuesday.

Police had no comment on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.