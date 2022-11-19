GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle in a chase.

At about 9 p.m. on Thursday, a clerk at the Speedway store at 1501 U.S. 70 West reported that someone stole cigarettes, according to police.

An officer was dispatched to the store and, while en route, saw a vehicle in the area of West Grantham and North Carolina streets. This vehicle matched the description of a suspect vehicle developed from similar thefts reported recently in Goldsboro.

The officer turned around to investigate, and the vehicle continued traveling east on West Grantham Street. The vehicle turned north on North George Street after running a red light and continued at a high rate of speed while the officer attempted to catch up, police said.

In the area of Dewey and North George streets, the vehicle ran off the road to the left, crossed the shoulder, struck the railroad rock bed and turned over.

The vehicle landed on its roof on the tracks at Linde Drive. A female passenger climbed out of the vehicle but the male driver was unable to get out, police said.

The Goldsboro Fire Department and Wayne County EMS units responded to assist.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. The female passenger was treated and released on the scene.

Upon further investigation of the original call from the store clerk, it was determined that the driver of the wrecked vehicle was the suspect in the theft of the cigarettes, police said.

The suspect was identified as 51-year-old Anthony Eugene McNair. His arrest is pending his discharge from the hospital. Charges will include:

Larceny

Careless and reckless driving

Possession of drug paraphernalia

No insurance

DWI

Failure to stop for red light

Police said further investigation of the related thefts is being conducted and additional charges are expected to follow.