FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police detectives said they have found the man they said may have tried to abduct a boy.

About two hours after asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a white Ford van thought to be involved in the possible attempted abduction, the Fayetteville Police Department on Tuesday said the man is cooperating with investigators.

Detectives said they are no longer looking for the vehicle.

Police said they were called just before 7 p.m. Monday to the 3000 block of Benson Place regarding the possible abduction.

Images provided by Fayetteville police

The initial investigation found a man with a buzzed hairstyle and a painter’s shirt attempted to lure the boy into the white panel van.