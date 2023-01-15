CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who has been suspiciously pulling over at school bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged girls is wanted for questioning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Saturday.

Officers began investigating after multiple complaints were filed regarding the suspicious activity of an individual around school bus stops in south Charlotte.

The individual is described as a middle-aged, heavy-set, Hispanic male believed to be driving a light blue or gray sedan, possibly a Tesla, according to the police report. He is pulling over at bus stops and engaging with middle school-aged females.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police and Pineville Police are also assisting in the investigation.

This is being labeled as a crimes against children investigation.