MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant.

Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash. The crash involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

It happened at about 2 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Coleman Boulevard and Houston Northcutt.

An officer at the scene told News 2 that the motorcyclist “popped a wheelie” in front of law enforcement, who then attempted to stop the motorcycle for reckless driving.

But before officers could stop the driver, the motorcyclist ran into a vehicle while trying to turn.

The southbound lanes of Coleman Boulevard at Houston Northcutt were shut down because of that crash.

All lanes have since reopened.