MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from Charleston County deputies who tried to pull over a stolen pickup truck near Sam Rittenburg Boulevard.

Deputies called off the chase, which involved dozes of law-enforcement vehicles, before Mount Pleasant police found Parris D’Shawn Sutton, 25, of Gaston, hiding under a home after he ran from the truck, which officers found near Chuck Dawley Boulevard and Bowman Road.

Charges against Sutton are pending from both the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Pleasant police.