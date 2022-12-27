HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after police said he shot and killed his stepfather.

According to the High Point Police Department, officers were called to a home on Westgate Drive just before 11 p.m. Monday about an assault with a gun. When they got to the scene, they found Keith Mcauthor Brown, 40, dead from a gunshot wound.

Detectives believe that Brown and his stepson, Tyshaune Risaiah Bethea, 21, got into an argument and Bethea shot and killed Brown. Bethea was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

He was taken to the Guilford County Jail where he was given a $500,000 bond.