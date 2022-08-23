WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina woman died after being doused with gasoline and set on fire Monday morning by her son, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers found Joanna Parker, 72, on the porch of her home and put out the fire after being called about 10:40 a.m. to the 1900 block of Lyons Street in Winston-Salem. She died after being taken to a hospital.

Investigators said her son, James Parker, 48, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held without bond at the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Parker’s death is the 22nd homicide in Winston-Salem this year compared with 24 on the same date a year ago.

Parker’s niece, Adora Gonzalez, said she lives across the street and watched everything happen from her kitchen window.

“I don’t think I will ever get over it,” Gonzalez said. “I heard my aunt screaming ‘put it out’ in pain, and her whole porch was engulfed in flames.”

Investigators spent hours at the scene after the fire. They blocked the home off with crime scene tape, going in and out collecting evidence. There was also a forensics unit at the home. FOX8 crews also saw what appeared to be a red gasoline can in the front yard.

Parker’s family members said she sustained third and fourth-degree burns. She was wheelchair-bound.

“That’s one of the worst ways to go,” Gonzalez said. “You must really not like somebody to have to do that to them.”

Gonzalez said Parker and her son didn’t have the best relationship, but she never expected things would end like this.

“His mom would yell at him a lot, and he wouldn’t do anything back,” she said. “He wouldn’t really say anything back. But I always knew that she wasn’t nice to him. I just didn’t know it would end up like this.”

Family members said James suffers from some mental health issues. He is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.